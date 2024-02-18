Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $7.90 Million Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 101,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.2% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.03, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

