Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $108.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

