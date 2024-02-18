Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 412 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after buying an additional 349,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,358,000 after buying an additional 90,673 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,065,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $163.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.48. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

