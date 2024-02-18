Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

In related news, insider Value Llp Ima purchased 46,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $91,557.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 969,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

