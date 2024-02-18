ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $93.18 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00135862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00014758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001961 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

