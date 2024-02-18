Render Token 1-Day Volume Hits $227.50 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $5.63 or 0.00010856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $227.50 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 531,039,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,146,336 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

