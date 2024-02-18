Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

RPTX opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.