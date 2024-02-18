Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

