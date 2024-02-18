Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$104.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$82.61 and a twelve month high of C$107.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

About Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total transaction of C$223,029.36. In other news, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total transaction of C$223,029.36. Also, Director Joseph Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.97, for a total value of C$2,853,586.51. Insiders have sold 44,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,123,227 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.