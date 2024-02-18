Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Revance Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVNC stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $37.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.