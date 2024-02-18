Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 188,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 144,543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 113,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,983,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 120,901 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

