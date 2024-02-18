Robert W. Baird Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $316.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $333.00 to $316.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Biogen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $308.13.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $217.53 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

