Robert W. Baird Increases Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target to $13.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

HCSG stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 220.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 95,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,488,000 after purchasing an additional 167,779 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 122,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

