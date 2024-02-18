Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 253,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Lynch acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,002.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSAT remained flat at $1.69 during trading hours on Friday. 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

