Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $20,871,781. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $12.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $926.03. 1,327,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,674. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $955.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $804.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $710.02. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.