Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.63. 196,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

