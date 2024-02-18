Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,780,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

