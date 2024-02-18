Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,263 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
