Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,100 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 321.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,648,000 after purchasing an additional 544,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $115.50. The company had a trading volume of 554,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,733. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

