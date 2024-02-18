Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,435 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

SUSL traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $89.24. 22,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,451. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

