Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.93. The stock had a trading volume of 802,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,870. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

