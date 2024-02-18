Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 221.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,460. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.10.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
