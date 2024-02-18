Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 29.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 6,477.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 207,841 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after acquiring an additional 204,681 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.72. 4,159,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $295.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.23 and its 200-day moving average is $234.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.21, for a total transaction of $3,363,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,846,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,658,878.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.21, for a total value of $3,363,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,846,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,658,878.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,423,178 shares of company stock worth $378,261,175 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

