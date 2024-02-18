Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $423.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.06 and a 200-day moving average of $403.34. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

