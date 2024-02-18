Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. 1,763,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

