Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,869 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,329. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

