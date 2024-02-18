Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,197 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $43.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $546.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $601.97 and its 200 day moving average is $569.45. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

