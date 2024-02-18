Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.46. 1,432,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,162. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

