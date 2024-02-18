Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 577,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

