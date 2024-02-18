Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,137 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 420.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,137 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. United Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.24. 414,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,028. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.09.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

