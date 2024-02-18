Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 253,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,375,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Globalstar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Globalstar by 92.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSAT remained flat at $1.69 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,929. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director James F. Lynch bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

