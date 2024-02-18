Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,325 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 898,210 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,924,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 420,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,776,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 420,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,060,000 after purchasing an additional 286,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.45. 435,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,495. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.