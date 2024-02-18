Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,435 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $89.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,451. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $90.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

