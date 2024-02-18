Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 172.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,116,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,951,316. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

