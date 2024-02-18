Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.07. The company had a trading volume of 405,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,795. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $172.04 and a twelve month high of $239.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

