Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 269,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after purchasing an additional 260,991 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $96.27. 340,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

