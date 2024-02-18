Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $12.50

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.14.

HOOD opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,255,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,505 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

