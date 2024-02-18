Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ROL. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.83.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Rollins has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,231,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,553,000 after purchasing an additional 211,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,147,000 after purchasing an additional 569,215 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after purchasing an additional 189,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,395,000 after purchasing an additional 146,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 40.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

