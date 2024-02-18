Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,580,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,903,475 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.52% of Ross Stores worth $969,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $144.08 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average is $125.97.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

