Roth Capital Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $89.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore upped their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.16.

NYSE SHOP opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

