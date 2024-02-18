Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ABNB. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered Airbnb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb stock opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $158.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

