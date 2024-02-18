Royal Bank of Canada Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HUBS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $631.54.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $613.50 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $356.07 and a 1-year high of $660.00. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $580.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.01.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

