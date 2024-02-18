Sagil Capital LLP Buys 15,048 Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the quarter. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BWMX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 12,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.24. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

