Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

