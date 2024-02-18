Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 313 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GEHC stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

