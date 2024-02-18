Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

