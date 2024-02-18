Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 77.9% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,400,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $920,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,150 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.3% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 59,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,042,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,213,000 after purchasing an additional 114,327 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261,791 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $300,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

VZ opened at $40.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

