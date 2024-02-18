Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 26.6% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 196,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,444,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after buying an additional 180,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,683,000 after purchasing an additional 959,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of C stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

