Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2024

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREXFree Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 4.27% of Creative Realities worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREX. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the 2nd quarter worth $811,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Creative Realities by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Creative Realities by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Shares of CREX opened at $3.56 on Friday. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Creative Realities Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

