Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $332,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,381,000. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,531,000 after buying an additional 334,970 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,794,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CB. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CB opened at $250.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.35.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.